 

Oyster Point Pharma Submits a Phase 2 Clinical Trial Protocol to Evaluate OC-01 Nasal Spray for Neurotrophic Keratitis (NK)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 22:01  |   |   |   

Planned enrollment of the first patient in the OLYMPIA Phase 2 study in 1H 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced it has submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a protocol to initiate a clinical study in adult patients with neurotrophic keratitis (NK), a degenerative disease characterized by decreased corneal sensitivity and poor corneal healing. The submission was made to Oyster Point’s Investigational New Drug (IND) for OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray in dry eye disease. Enrollment of the first patient in the OLYMPIA Phase 2 study in NK is planned for the first half of 2021.

The OLYMPIA Phase 2 trial is a multi-center, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled study that will enroll adult subjects with NK. One-half of the adult subjects will receive one dose of OC-01 nasal spray twice daily for eight weeks; the other half will receive a placebo-controlled nasal spray. The study objective is to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of OC-01 nasal spray as compared to placebo for complete resolution of corneal staining in subjects with Stage 1 or Stage 2 NK in one or both eyes.

“Neurotrophic keratitis is the second of a number of important indications we are evaluating with OC-01 nasal spray, illustrating Oyster Point’s commitment to treating unmet needs related to ocular surface diseases,” said Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., M.M.S., president and CEO of Oyster Point Pharma. “In pre-clinical and clinical studies, OC-01 has been shown to stimulate natural tear film, via a novel pathway found in the nasal mucosa, which allows the bypassing of corneal neuron stimulation of the tear film. We look forward to working with the FDA to advance this important study into the clinic.”

In addition to NK, Oyster Point remains on track to file its new drug application (NDA) for OC-01 to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, a multifactorial condition of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About OC-01 Nasal Spray
OC-01 is a highly selective cholinergic agonist being developed as a preservative free nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The parasympathetic nervous system, the “rest and digest” system of the body, controls tear film homeostasis partially via the trigeminal nerve, which is accessible within the nose. Administered as a preservative-free, aqueous nasal spray, in pre-clinical and clinical studies OC-01 was shown to have a novel mechanism of action with activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway in the nasal cavity to stimulate natural tear film production. Human tear film is a complex mixture of more than 1,500 different proteins, including growth factors and antibodies, as well as numerous classes of lipids and mucins. This complex tear film coating is responsible for forming the primary refracting surface of the cornea, as well as protecting and moisturizing the cornea. OC-01 nasal spray is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication in any country. The safety and efficacy of OC-01 have not been established.

Seite 1 von 3
Oyster Point Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oyster Point Pharma Submits a Phase 2 Clinical Trial Protocol to Evaluate OC-01 Nasal Spray for Neurotrophic Keratitis (NK) Planned enrollment of the first patient in the OLYMPIA Phase 2 study in 1H 2021PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Oyster Point Pharma to Attend the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
13.11.20
Oyster Point Pharma Announces Clinical Data Presentations on OC-01 Nasal Spray for Dry Eye Disease at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting
05.11.20
Oyster Point Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights