 

First Hawaiian to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference December 8, 2020

HONOLULU, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) announced today that Robert Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO, Ravi Mallela, CFO, and Ralph Mesick, Chief Risk Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference held on December 8, 2020.

The management team will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the following link: https://cc.webcasts.com/gold006/120820a_js/?entity=30_0486C3H. Instructions for accessing a replay of the event will be posted on the investor relations website following the event.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit www.FHB.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com

Media Contact:
Susan Kam
(808) 525-6254
skam@fhb.com

 


