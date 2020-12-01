First Hawaiian to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference December 8, 2020

HONOLULU, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) announced today that Robert Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO, Ravi Mallela, CFO, and Ralph Mesick, Chief Risk Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference held on December 8, 2020.



The management team will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the following link: https://cc.webcasts.com/gold006/120820a_js/?entity=30_0486C3H. Instructions for accessing a replay of the event will be posted on the investor relations website following the event.