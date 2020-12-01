 

XpresSpa Group Appoints David Kohel to Newly Created Chief Technology Officer Position

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has named David Kohel as its Chief Technology Officer, a newly created position at the Company. In this role, he will be responsible for all aspects of developing technology to support the Company’s long-term opportunity of building the leading global Travel Health and Wellness brand.

“David is a great addition to our leadership team and brings to us extensive technology experience in driving innovation along with demonstrated success,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO. “His customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a new business that leverages our historic Travel Wellness experience and new-found Healthcare expertise, enabling us as a category leader in providing travelers with peace of mind. We are very excited to have someone of David’s caliber join XpresSpa in this new role.”

Mr. Kohel is a driven c-level technology executive with a 22 year proven track record delivering new and disruptive products to market for industry giants including Nike, Kroger, and a late-stage startup, ZOOM+Care. He has deep experience in product development, strategy, technology transformation, data science, building high-performing teams, turnaround operations, mergers & acquisitions, and helping companies successfully scale.

Mr. Kohel is the Founder of Theory Venture Partners, a venture capital and private equity advisory, and currently serves as a Board Member at Vytal Health, a whole person health care company, and as an Advisor to Q5id, Inc., a company that protects businesses and consumers against identity theft and fraud. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Delaware.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company also provides COVID-19 screening and testing, rapid testing services for other communicable diseases that include influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under its XpresCheck brand. Current XpresCheck Wellness Centers include JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Logan International Airport, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.

