 

Crown Castle Appoints Kevin A. Stephens to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 22:15  |  40   |   |   

HOUSTON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) today announced that, as part of its previously announced Board transition plan, its Board of Directors has appointed Kevin A. Stephens as a director, effective immediately, and has determined that Mr. Stephens is an independent director pursuant to New York Stock Exchange listing standards. Mr. Stephens most recently served as Executive Vice President and President, Business Services for Altice USA.

“We are very pleased to welcome Kevin to the Board and look forward to the contributions he will make as a member of our Board,” said J. Landis Martin, Chairman of the Crown Castle Board of Directors. “Crown Castle will benefit greatly from Kevin’s extensive experience in the fiber and telecommunications industry as we continue to scale our fiber operations and invest in assets that will help support the development of nationwide 5G networks.”

Ari Q. Fitzgerald, Chairman of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee, said, “With Kevin, as well as the recent appointments of Tammy K. Jones and Matthew Thornton, III, the Board has added three high caliber individuals with a tremendous mix of skills, diversity, backgrounds and experience. We look forward to working together to help drive continued value creation for all shareholders.”

ABOUT KEVIN A. STEPHENS

Mr. Stephens most recently served as Executive Vice President and President, Business Services for Altice USA. In that role, he was responsible for $1.4 billion in annual revenue, providing high speed data connectivity and cloud services to enterprise, wholesale and small and medium business customers. Prior to his role with Altice, Mr. Stephens served as President, Commercial and Advertising Operations at Suddenlink Communications. Mr. Stephens also previously held senior leadership positions at both Fortune 500 and start-up firms, including Cox Communications, Choice One Communications and Xerox Corporation, where he started his career. Mr. Stephens has served as a board director for a private manufacturing company and a diverse range of national nonprofit organizations throughout his career, and is currently a member of the investment committee at Cultivation Capital, a private equity firm. Mr. Stephens is also a member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC). Mr. Stephens holds a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations. Such statements include plans, projections and estimates regarding (1) the Board transition plan, (2) expected contributions from and benefits of Mr. Stephens’ service on the Board of Directors, (3) Crown Castle’s strategy, including with respect to its fiber operations, and (4) Crown Castle’s investments and any benefits derived therefrom. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including prevailing market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risks that could affect Crown Castle and its results is included in Crown Castle's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The term "including," and any variation thereof, means "including, without limitation.”

  CONTACTS
  Investors
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

Media
Andy Brimmer / Nick Lamplough / Adam Pollack
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449
   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d432afe1-54a7-4a07 ...


Crown Castle International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crown Castle Appoints Kevin A. Stephens to its Board of Directors HOUSTON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) today announced that, as part of its previously announced Board transition plan, its Board of Directors has appointed Kevin A. Stephens as a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Crown Castle to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
25.11.20
Crown Castle to Present at the Barclays Global TMT Conference
21.11.20
CROWN CASTLE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Crown Castle International Corp. - CCI
12.11.20
Crown Castle to Present at November Investor Conferences
09.11.20
Crown Castle Appoints Chief Operating Officer