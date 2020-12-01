 

TC Transcontinental announces the appointment of Eric Morisset as Chief Development Officer

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announces the appointment of Eric Morisset as Chief Development Officer effective today, December 1, 2020. Based in Montréal, Mr. Morisset will report to François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental, and will be part of the Executive Management Committee. Since 2018, the role of Corporate Development Officer had been held by Sam Bendavid, who was appointed earlier this year as Senior Vice President, TC Transcontinental Advanced Coatings and Procurement within TC Transcontinental Packaging.

Mr. Morisset will be responsible for the Corporation’s M&A strategy and all aspects of acquisitions, divestitures and partnerships, as well as for overseeing company strategy. “We are extremely pleased to welcome Eric Morisset as Chief Development Officer at a time when, with our solid financial situation, we are well positioned to pursue growth opportunities through strategic, targeted acquisitions,” said François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental. “Passionate about building and growing businesses, Eric is an accomplished senior executive who comes to us with a stellar background and extensive M&A and capital markets experience.”

Mr. Morisset completed his B.Com at HEC Montréal, he is CPA CA and holds a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD in France. He first joined CIBC World Markets in 1994 and acted as Managing Director, Global Investment Banking from 2002 to 2006. He then transitioned to the TD Bank, where, between 2006 and 2017, he held the position of Managing Director and Group Head, Quebec Investment Banking, TD Securities. Between 2013 and 2015, Eric also headed TD Securities’ New York-based Paper, Packaging and Forest Products Group. Eric held the position of Vice-Chairman, Québec market for the last 6 years of his career at the TD Bank. Until April of this year, he was Chief Business and Corporate Development Officer, Entertainment Group at Le Cirque du Soleil.

“TC Transcontinental is a great company and family business, said Eric Morisset. I know it has the right people and the right values to continue on its growth path in the years to come. I am pleased and honored to join a team of such high calibre, and I am excited about embarking on this new and promising professional adventure.ʺ

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 40 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,500 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$3.0 billion for the fiscal year ended October 27, 2019. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.

