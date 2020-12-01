 

DCP Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences

DENVER, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and chief executive officer and Sean O’Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer will conduct a series of virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the following conferences:

  • Capital One Securities 15th Annual Energy Conference on December 8, 2020
  • Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium on December 9, 2020

The materials used at the conferences will be posted to the Investors section of DCP Midstream’s website at www.dcpmidstream.com by December 7, 2020.

ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

DCP Investor and Media Relations
Sarah Sandberg
(303) 605-1626


