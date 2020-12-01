DCP Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences

DENVER, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and chief executive officer and Sean O’Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer will conduct a series of virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the following conferences:



Capital One Securities 15 th Annual Energy Conference on December 8, 2020

Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium on December 9, 2020

The materials used at the conferences will be posted to the Investors section of DCP Midstream’s website at www.dcpmidstream.com by December 7, 2020.