Data from Long-Term Safety Study Support Chronic Use of ARQ-151 (Topical Roflumilast Cream) as a Potential Treatment for Plaque Psoriasis

The long-term safety study enrolled 332 patients, including one cohort (Cohort 1) of patients who elected to continue open-label treatment (n=230) following their participation in the double-blind, randomized Phase 2b study of roflumilast cream in plaque psoriasis, the results from which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, and second cohort (Cohort 2) of treatment naïve patients (n=102). The maximum duration of treatment ranged from 52 weeks for naïve patients and those treated with vehicle in the randomized Phase 2b study, to 64 weeks for those treated with roflumilast cream for 12 weeks in the randomized Phase 2b study. In this open-label study, roflumilast cream 0.3% applied once daily for up to 52 weeks demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability over the long-term treatment period, consistent with what was seen in the randomized Phase 2b study, with only 3.6% of patients experiencing a treatment-related adverse event during 52 weeks of treatment. At week 52 of the long-term safety study, 44.8% of all subjects attained an Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) of clear or almost clear, with 34.8% of subjects in Cohort 1 and 39.5% of subjects in Cohort 2 achieving IGA Success, defined as a score of clear or almost clear plus a two-grade improvement from baseline. Additionally, of the subjects in the 12 week randomized Phase 2b study who were treated with roflumilast cream 0.3%, and who attained an IGA of clear or almost clear at 12 weeks in the first study, then continued on treatment in the long-term safety study, 66.7% had an IGA of clear or almost clear at the end of 64 weeks of treatment or their last visit. Of the 332 subjects in this study, 73.5% completed the full 52 weeks of open label treatment, with only 3.9% of subjects discontinuing the study due to an adverse event and less than 1% of subjects discontinuing due to lack of efficacy. There were no treatment related serious adverse events reported.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4