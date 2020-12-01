 

MetaBank appoints Catherine McGlown as Vice President of ESG and Community Impact

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 22:15  |  41   |   |   

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaBank, N.A., an industry leading financial enablement provider, today announced the appointment of Catherine McGlown to the newly created role of Vice President of Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) and Community Impact. Effective November 16, Catherine reports to Anthony Sharett, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Corporate Secretary.

Catherine will lead advancing and sustaining an effective and measurable ESG strategy in alignment with executive leadership, the board of directors and MetaBank’s corporate values. She will also lead MetaBank’s community impact outreach efforts, overseeing the development and execution of initiatives for expanding the company’s relationships with nonprofits and community organizations. Together these initiatives will strengthen MetaBank’s corporate citizenship and ESG efforts and advance its positive impact across the diverse and underserved communities it supports.

“We created this role to align and enhance our organization’s core business model with the full breadth of benefits ESG and community impact efforts create for our employees, partners, key stakeholders and the community,” said Brad Hanson, Co-President and CEO of MetaBank. “Catherine brings a proven track record and deep expertise in leading these initiatives and we are excited to collaborate with her to build our organization’s abilities in these areas.”

Catherine joins MetaBank from insurer Humana, where over the course of the last 12 years she directed the company’s corporate social responsibility programs and related communication efforts. Catherine holds a Master of Business Administration from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from Spelman College. She is also certified in Corporate Citizenship Management and Global Reporting Initiative Standards.

“I am excited to work with MetaBank’s leadership team to embrace their vision and elevate their values into a comprehensive, progressive ESG strategy,” remarked Catherine McGlown. “I look forward to building upon MetaBank’s existing support to underserved communities to enhance that impact.”

MetaBank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH), is a financial enablement provider that develops financial products and services that increase access, choice and opportunity within communities at the core of America’s real economy. The company is committed to providing underserved individuals and companies the opportunity to increase their economic mobility and set them on secure paths for growth and financial stability.

In addition to community volunteer efforts aimed at increasing financial literacy, MetaBank has been a supporter of Operation HOPE, a nonprofit for-purpose organization working to disrupt poverty and empower inclusion for low and moderate-income youth and adults, since 2011. In 2015, MetaBank partnered with Operation HOPE to form the first ever virtual HOPE Inside program to provide financial literacy resources to its customers.

About MetaBank, N.A.
MetaBank, N.A., a national bank (“Meta”), is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta’s commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit the MetaBank website.

Media Relations Contact
Jon Brubaker, Cognito
908-399-1254
Jon.brubaker@cognitomedia.com

Investor Relations Contact
Brittany Kelley Elsasser
Director of Investor Relations
605-362-2423
bkelley@metabank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/730e686c-2e30-4cc4 ...


Meta Financial Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetaBank appoints Catherine McGlown as Vice President of ESG and Community Impact SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MetaBank, N.A., an industry leading financial enablement provider, today announced the appointment of Catherine McGlown to the newly created role of Vice President of Environmental, Social and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend