MetaBank appoints Catherine McGlown as Vice President of ESG and Community Impact

Catherine will lead advancing and sustaining an effective and measurable ESG strategy in alignment with executive leadership, the board of directors and MetaBank’s corporate values. She will also lead MetaBank’s community impact outreach efforts, overseeing the development and execution of initiatives for expanding the company’s relationships with nonprofits and community organizations. Together these initiatives will strengthen MetaBank’s corporate citizenship and ESG efforts and advance its positive impact across the diverse and underserved communities it supports.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaBank, N.A., an industry leading financial enablement provider, today announced the appointment of Catherine McGlown to the newly created role of Vice President of Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) and Community Impact. Effective November 16, Catherine reports to Anthony Sharett, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Corporate Secretary.

“We created this role to align and enhance our organization’s core business model with the full breadth of benefits ESG and community impact efforts create for our employees, partners, key stakeholders and the community,” said Brad Hanson, Co-President and CEO of MetaBank. “Catherine brings a proven track record and deep expertise in leading these initiatives and we are excited to collaborate with her to build our organization’s abilities in these areas.”

Catherine joins MetaBank from insurer Humana, where over the course of the last 12 years she directed the company’s corporate social responsibility programs and related communication efforts. Catherine holds a Master of Business Administration from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from Spelman College. She is also certified in Corporate Citizenship Management and Global Reporting Initiative Standards.

“I am excited to work with MetaBank’s leadership team to embrace their vision and elevate their values into a comprehensive, progressive ESG strategy,” remarked Catherine McGlown. “I look forward to building upon MetaBank’s existing support to underserved communities to enhance that impact.”

MetaBank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH), is a financial enablement provider that develops financial products and services that increase access, choice and opportunity within communities at the core of America’s real economy. The company is committed to providing underserved individuals and companies the opportunity to increase their economic mobility and set them on secure paths for growth and financial stability.

In addition to community volunteer efforts aimed at increasing financial literacy, MetaBank has been a supporter of Operation HOPE, a nonprofit for-purpose organization working to disrupt poverty and empower inclusion for low and moderate-income youth and adults, since 2011. In 2015, MetaBank partnered with Operation HOPE to form the first ever virtual HOPE Inside program to provide financial literacy resources to its customers.

MetaBank, N.A., a national bank (“Meta”), is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta’s commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit the MetaBank website.

