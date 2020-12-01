Nordex SE: 10,668,068 shares have been successfully placed with gross issue proceeds in the amount of approximately 200 million Euro

Hamburg, 1 December 2020. Nordex SE (ISIN DE000A0D6554) will issue 10,668,068 new, no par value bearer shares from the capital increase against contribution in cash resolved earlier today. The new shares have been placed exclusively with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding at a placement price of EURO 18.90 per share.



Acciona S.A., the anchor shareholder of Nordex SE, has participated in the transaction.



The execution of the capital increase is expected to be registered on 7 December 2020 with the Rostock commercial register. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading without a prospectus at the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous listing in the segment of the regulated market with additional post-listing requirements (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 7 December 2020 and are expected to be included into the existing trading the trading day thereafter, on 8 December 2020. The new shares will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2020 onwards.








