Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Transfer of Stock Exchange Listings to Nasdaq

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) (“Plains”) today announced plans to voluntarily transfer the stock exchange listings of their common equity securities from the New York Stock Exchange to The Nasdaq Global Select Market effective December 11, 2020 after market close. PAA common units and PAGP Class A shares will begin trading as Nasdaq-listed securities on December 14, 2020 under their existing ticker symbols.

“The transfer from NYSE to Nasdaq aligns with Plains’ ongoing commitment to reduce costs,” said Willie Chiang, Plains’ Chairman and CEO. “We thank the NYSE for their valued partnership with Plains for more than 20 years, and we look forward to our new relationship with Nasdaq.”