 

ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of Integrated Solutions Management, Inc.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors, announced today the acquisition of Integrated Solutions Management, Inc. (“ISM” or “the Company”). ISM brings industry-leading expertise in Internet of Things (IoT) technology, IT service and operations management. ISM will be integrated into ECS’ Enterprise Business Solutions Group focused on delivering digital solutions to federal civilian and commercial customers.

Founded in Tampa, Florida in 1991 to deliver best-in-class IT consulting solutions, ISM is one of a small number of Elite ServiceNow partners in the government space. The Company has launched many of the most noteworthy ServiceNow deployments across public and private entities in industries such as defense, healthcare, transportation, finance and manufacturing. ISM supports highly sensitive government customer needs across all ServiceNow product lines and is also the exclusive North American partner for ServiceNow’s new IoT product NowX. ISM brings approximately 75 highly technical employees to ECS.

“We are very pleased to welcome the ISM team to ASGN,” said Ted Hanson, ASGN President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their talented professionals complement our rapidly growing ECS segment. ISM’s proprietary IP provides a competitive edge to ServiceNow customer engagements. I am confident that this acquisition will position us to successfully deliver on some of the most complex digital transformations today.”

“ECS has been organically building its ServiceNow capabilities over the past several years,” said George Wilson, President of ECS. “To now acquire ISM, a strategic partner, and add one of the very few Elite ServiceNow providers to our team is a very compelling service offering. We look forward to working closely together on larger and even more complex system- and enterprise-level digital accounts.”

“After many years as a standalone company, ISM is excited to drive growth under ECS,” said Marty Burke, President and Chief Revenue Officer of ISM. “Both companies share an unwavering dedication to service excellence, a drive to be first movers in new technologies and a commitment to employee education and training. These values will serve us well as we work together on behalf of our clients.”

