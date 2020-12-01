Slack Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

“We had a phenomenal quarter, headlined by continued acceleration in new paid customer growth, with 12,000 net paid customer additions, up 140% from the same quarter last year,” said Stewart Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Slack. “The accelerating growth is partly driven by increased awareness and demand due to the work from home environment, but we believe the larger portion comes from continued product momentum which shows up in the new user experience and, especially, from Slack Connect driving viral growth. Finally, we're thrilled by the continued momentum in the enterprise segment where we're seeing market leaders overwhelmingly choosing Slack for its unmatched security, scalability, flexibility, and user experience.”

“We saw improving trends in the overall buying environment and large enterprises continue to standardize on Slack. We ended the quarter with 1,080 customers spending more than $100,000 annually, up 32% year-on-year,” said Allen Shim, Chief Financial Officer at Slack. “Our focus remains on investing as we help define the future of work. We also continue to drive leverage and delivered record free cash flow in the quarter.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue was $234.5 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year.

Calculated Billings was $252.4 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year.

GAAP gross profit was $202.0 million, or 86.1% gross margin, compared to $145.6 million, or 86.3% gross margin, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was $205.7 million, or 87.7% gross margin, compared to $148.9 million, or 88.3% gross margin, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

GAAP operating loss was $65.7 million, or 28.0% of total revenue, compared to a $95.0 million loss in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, or 56.3% of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating loss was $3.1 million, or 1.3% of total revenue, compared to a $18.1 million loss in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, or 10.7% of total revenue.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.12. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.01.

Net cash provided by operations was $33.5 million, or 14% of total revenue, compared to cash used in operations of $9.1 million, or 5% of total revenue, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Free Cash Flow was $32.6 million, or 14% of total revenue, compared to $(19.1) million, or (11)% of total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Recent Business Highlights:

Third Quarter Highlights: Over 142,000 Paid Customers, up 35% year-over-year. 123% net dollar retention rate. 1,080 Paid Customers with greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, up 32% year-over-year. Over 64,000 Paid Customers using Slack Connect, up from over 52,000 at the end of last quarter. Over 520,000 connected endpoints on Slack Connect, up over 240% year-over-year.



Earnings Conference Call:

As a result of the earlier announcement that Salesforce plans to acquire Slack, the conference call previously scheduled for December 9, 2020 to discuss Slack’s financial results has been canceled.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: Calculated Billings, Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Certain of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and amortization of intangible assets.

Slack believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Slack’s financial condition and results of operations. Slack’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Slack’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, and for budgeting and planning purposes. Slack believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Slack’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Slack’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Slack urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Slack’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business strategy and plans, market trends and market size, opportunities, and positioning, and the proposed acquisition of Slack by Salesforce. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Slack’s control. Slack’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Slack’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Slack makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Slack’s views as of the date of this press release. Slack undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Presentation:

An investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found at investor.slackhq.com.

About Slack:

Slack has transformed business communication. It’s the leading channel-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. Only Slack offers a secure, enterprise-grade environment that can scale with the largest companies in the world. It is a new layer of the business technology stack where people can work together more effectively, connect all their other software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work. Slack is where work happens.

Slack and the Slack logo are trademarks of Slack Technologies, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 234,498 $ 168,725 $ 652,012 $ 448,519 Cost of revenue 32,528 23,140 86,517 72,820 Gross profit 201,970 145,585 565,495 375,699 Operating expenses: Research and development 96,024 94,853 281,450 363,725 Sales and marketing 119,345 96,210 338,787 299,440 General and administrative 52,268 49,524 155,710 209,624 Total operating expenses 267,637 240,587 775,947 872,789 Loss from operations (65,667 ) (95,002 ) (210,452 ) (497,090 ) Interest expense (11,742 ) (258 ) (26,136 ) (579 ) Interest income and other income, net 12,644 7,393 24,304 17,902 Loss before income taxes (64,765 ) (87,867 ) (212,284 ) (479,767 ) Benefit for income taxes (1,162 ) (101 ) (1,101 ) (504 ) Net loss (63,603 ) (87,766 ) (211,183 ) (479,263 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,799 1,395 7,278 2,792 Net loss attributable to Slack common stockholders $ (68,402 ) $ (89,161 ) $ (218,461 ) $ (482,055 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss per share attributable to Slack common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (1.38 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Slack common stockholders, basic and diluted 570,374 544,057 564,095 348,580

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) October 31,

2020 January 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,099,807 $ 498,999 Marketable securities 475,690 269,593 Accounts receivable, net 122,780 145,844 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 59,500 55,967 Total current assets 1,757,777 970,403 Restricted cash 38,490 38,490 Strategic investments 63,132 28,814 Property and equipment, net 93,541 102,340 Operating lease right-of-use assets 225,771 197,830 Intangible assets, net 19,597 13,530 Goodwill 76,204 48,598 Other assets 36,745 41,701 Total assets $ 2,311,257 $ 1,441,706 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,214 $ 16,893 Accrued compensation and benefits 77,611 65,196 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,380 32,123 Operating lease liability 33,009 30,465 Deferred revenue 400,606 375,263 Total current liabilities 559,820 519,940 Convertible senior notes, net 640,767 — Operating lease liability, noncurrent 231,105 196,378 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 674 1,451 Other liabilities 1,883 38 Total liabilities 1,434,249 717,807 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 58 56 Additional paid-in-capital 2,309,771 1,945,446 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 269 (71 ) Accumulated deficit (1,455,082 ) (1,236,621 ) Total Slack Technologies, Inc. stockholders’ equity 855,016 708,810 Noncontrolling interest 21,992 15,089 Total stockholders’ equity 877,008 723,899 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,311,257 $ 1,441,706

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (63,603 ) $ (87,766 ) $ (211,183 ) $ (479,263 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,557 7,762 21,198 20,419 Stock-based compensation 58,600 73,861 169,599 363,287 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 10,440 — 23,059 — Noncash operating lease expense 9,931 — 27,274 — Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 4,146 2,232 11,044 5,522 Net amortization of bond premium (discount) on debt securities available for sale 657 (341 ) 1,038 (2,077 ) Change in fair value of strategic investments (12,268 ) (2,907 ) (18,088 ) (5,791 ) Other non-cash adjustments (203 ) (383 ) (421 ) (742 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,926 ) (12,338 ) 22,622 2,920 Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,757 ) (1,888 ) (9,296 ) (12,049 ) Accounts payable 7,617 2,441 3,579 1,005 Operating lease liabilities (1,550 ) — (17,921 ) — Accrued compensation and benefits 9,456 (18,879 ) 12,411 879 Deferred revenue 17,873 17,401 23,576 62,051 Other current and long-term liabilities 572 11,706 (1,749 ) 20,935 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 33,542 (9,099 ) 56,742 (22,904 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (350,445 ) (143,342 ) (450,747 ) (202,895 ) Maturities of marketable securities 90,158 133,304 238,071 402,255 Sales of marketable securities 250 — 5,900 166,074 Net cash acquired from a business combination — — 6,571 — Acquisition of intangible assets (2,375 ) — (2,375 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (938 ) (10,007 ) (9,681 ) (38,276 ) Purchase of strategic investments (6,040 ) (3,813 ) (15,065 ) (9,283 ) Proceeds from liquidation of strategic investments 337 — 1,126 2,858 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (269,053 ) (23,858 ) (226,200 ) 320,733 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — — 841,329 — Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes — — (105,570 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,780 1,337 10,379 10,275 Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions — — (5,250 ) (5,000 ) Issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 13,143 7,351 29,753 — Capital contributions from noncontrolling interest holders — 3,840 — — Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders — (1,372 ) (375 ) — Other financing activities — — — (556 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 18,923 11,156 770,266 4,719 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (216,588 ) (21,801 ) 600,808 335,505 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,354,885 536,765 537,489 201,260 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,138,297 $ 514,964 $ 1,138,297 $ 536,765

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Calculated Billings Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 234,498 $ 168,725 $ 652,012 $ 448,519 Add: Total deferred revenue, end of period 401,280 303,924 401,280 303,924 Less: Total deferred revenue, beginning of period (383,407 ) (286,523 ) (376,714 ) (241,873 ) Calculated Billings $ 252,371 $ 186,126 $ 676,578 $ 510,570

Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 33,542 $ (9,099 ) $ 56,742 $ (22,904 ) Purchases of property and equipment (938 ) (10,007 ) (9,681 ) (38,276 ) Free Cash Flow $ 32,604 $ (19,106 ) $ 47,061 $ (61,180 ) Operating cash margin 14.3 % (5.4 )% 8.7 % (5.1 )% Purchases of property and equipment (0.4 )% (5.9 )% (1.5 )% (8.5 )% Free Cash Flow margin 13.9 % (11.3 )% 7.2 % (13.6 )%

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 201,970 $ 145,585 $ 565,495 $ 375,699 Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 2,758 2,765 8,050 14,656 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 967 558 2,220 1,675 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 205,695 $ 148,908 $ 575,765 $ 392,030 GAAP gross margin 86.1 % 86.3 % 86.7 % 83.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments 1.6 % 2.0 % 1.6 % 3.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 87.7 % 88.3 % 88.3 % 87.4 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 96,024 $ 94,853 $ 281,450 $ 363,725 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (30,178 ) (41,189 ) (90,489 ) (205,859 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (125 ) (150 ) (424 ) (449 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 65,721 $ 53,514 $ 190,537 $ 157,417 GAAP sales and marketing $ 119,345 $ 96,210 $ 338,787 $ 299,440 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (16,192 ) (18,085 ) (47,361 ) (87,788 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (500 ) (325 ) (1,208 ) (975 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 102,653 $ 77,800 $ 290,218 $ 210,677 GAAP general and administrative $ 52,268 $ 49,524 $ 155,710 $ 209,624 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (11,600 ) (13,794 ) (33,733 ) (78,167 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (205 ) — (455 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 40,463 $ 35,730 $ 121,522 $ 131,457 Reconciliation of loss from operations: GAAP operating loss $ (65,667 ) $ (95,002 ) $ (210,452 ) $ (497,090 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 60,728 75,833 179,633 386,470 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,797 1,033 4,307 3,099 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (3,142 ) $ (18,136 ) $ (26,512 ) $ (107,521 ) GAAP operating margin (28.0 )% (56.3 )% (32.3 )% (110.8 )% Non-GAAP adjustments 26.7 % 45.6 % 28.2 % 86.8 % Non-GAAP operating margin (1.3 )% (10.7 )% (4.1 )% (24.0 )%

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share: Net loss attributable to Slack common stockholders $ (68,402) $ (89,161) $ (218,461) $ (482,055) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 60,728 75,833 179,633 386,470 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,797 1,033 4,307 3,099 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 10,441 — 23,060 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,564 $ (12,295) $ (11,461) $ (92,486) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12) $ (0.16) $ (0.39) $ (1.38) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 0.10 0.14 0.32 1.10 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — 0.01 0.01 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.02 — 0.04 — Add: Dilutive securities 0.01 — — — Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.02) $ (0.02) $ (0.27) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 570,374 544,057 564,095 348,580 Effect of dilutive securities 29,394 — — — Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 599,768 544,057 597,465 348,580

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201006167/en/