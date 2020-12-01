 

The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 22:15  |  16   |   |   

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2625 per share, a 5 percent increase from its previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.25 per share. This dividend is payable on January 13, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 22, 2020.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.1 billion in fiscal 2019, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

