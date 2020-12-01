PJT Partners Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 8

PJT Partners Inc. (“PJT Partners”) (NYSE:PJT) announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paul J. Taubman, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Services Conference virtually on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of PJT Partners’ website at www.pjtpartners.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.