Court Confirms Almaden’s Original Ixtaca Claim Block

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or the “Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) announces that, further to its press release of February 27, 2020, on November 26, 2020, a Mexican court rejected the appeal filed by the Company in October 2019 objecting to the reinstatement by the Mexican mining authorities of approximately 7,000 Ha of mineral claims surrounding the Ixtaca Project, which the Company had previously dropped. This court decision upheld the action of Mexican mining authorities that reinstated Almaden’s original mineral claims covering the Ixtaca project as Almaden’s sole mineral claims over the Ixtaca project, and leaving the reduced mineral claims the Company was awarded in 2017 as held without effect.

The Company is currently waiting to receive the reasons for this judgement in order to plan next steps. In the meantime, the original concessions provide Almaden with the same exploration and mining rights over the Company’s Ixtaca project as the reduced concessions would, with the exception that Almaden’s mineral rights in the area are 7,000 Ha larger than they would otherwise be. Almaden may not access the surface land of the Ejido Tecoltemi (the “Ejido”) which constitutes 330 hectares at the extreme southeast edge of the original claim block in an area which the Company had sought to drop from its reduced mineral claims (the “Ejido Lands”). These claims over the Ejido Lands are subject to the Amparo lawsuit as fully described in the February 27, 2020 press release. The Ejido Lands do not overlap the Ixtaca project or its environmental or social area of impact. The Ejido Lands are in a different drainage basin than the Ixtaca project and the Company does not need to travel though the Ejido Lands to access the Ixtaca project.

As previously reported in the February 27, 2020 press release, the Company has initiated two administrative challenges against the Mexican mining authorities for revoking the Company’s lawfully reduced mineral claims. These challenges are based in part on Mexican legal advice that the Company cannot be forced to own mineral rights that it does not wish to own. Almaden continues to file taxes and assessment reports on the reduced concessions, which have been accepted by the Mexican mining authorities, and Almaden has not received any notifications from the Mexican mining authorities regarding taxes on the original concessions.