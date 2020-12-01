Capital Power provides notice of Preferred Shares (Series 1) conversion privilege and dividend rate notice

Subject to certain conditions, beginning on December 1, 2020 and ending at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 16, 2020 each registered holder of Series 1 Shares will have the right to elect to convert any or all of their Series 1 Shares into an equal number of Cumulative Floating Rate Preference Shares, Series 2 (Series 2 Shares) by delivering an Election Notice to the Corporation.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (the Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, Capital Power) announced today that it has notified registered shareholders of its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 1 (Series 1 Shares) (TSX: CPX.PR.A) of the Conversion Privilege and Dividend Rate Notice.

If Capital Power does not receive an Election Notice from a holder of Series 1 Shares during the time fixed therefor, then the Series 1 Shares shall be deemed not to have been converted (except in the case of an Automatic Conversion, see below). Holders of the Series 1 Shares and the Series 2 Shares will have the opportunity to convert their shares again on December 31, 2025, and every five years thereafter as long as the shares remain outstanding.

Effective December 31, 2020, on December 1, 2020, the Annual Fixed Dividend Rate for the Series 1 Shares was set for the next five-year period at 2.62100%. Effective December 31, 2020, on December 1, 2020, the Floating Quarterly Dividend for the Series 2 Shares was set for the first Quarterly Floating Rate Period (being the period from and including December 31, 2020, to but excluding March 31, 2021) at 0.56195%. The Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate will be reset every quarter.

The Series 1 Shares are issued in “book entry only” form and, as such, the sole registered holder of the Series 1 Shares is CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (CDS). All rights of beneficial holders of Series 1 Shares must be exercised through CDS or the CDS participant through which the Series 1 Shares are held. The deadline for the registered shareholder to provide notice of exercise of the right to convert Series 1 Shares into Series 2 Shares is 3:00 p.m. (MST) / 5:00 p.m. (EST) on December 16, 2020. Any Election Notices received after this deadline will not be valid. As such, beneficial holders of Series 1 Shares who wish to exercise their rights to convert their shares should contact their broker or other intermediary for more information and it is recommended that this be done well in advance of the deadline in order to provide the broker or other intermediary with time to complete the necessary steps.

After December 16, 2020, (i) if Capital Power determines that there would remain outstanding on December 31, 2020, less than 1,000,000 Series 1 Shares, all remaining Series 1 Shares will be automatically converted into Series 2 Shares on a one-for one basis effective December 31, 2020 (an Automatic Conversion); or (ii) if Capital Power determines that there would remain outstanding after December 31, 2020, less than 1,000,000 Series 2 Shares, no Series 1 Shares will be permitted to be converted into Series 2 Shares effective December 31, 2020. There are currently 5,000,000 Series 1 Shares outstanding.

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has conditionally approved the listing of the Series 2 Shares effective upon conversion. Listing of the Series 2 Shares is subject to the Capital Power fulfilling all the listing requirements of the TSX and upon approval, the Series 2 Shares will be listed on the TSX under the trading symbol CPX.PR.B.

For more information on the terms of, and risks associated with an investment in, the Series 1 Shares and the Series 2 Shares, please see Capital Power’s (final) short form prospectus dated December 8, 2010 which is available on sedar.com or on Capital Power's website at capitalpower.com .

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 6,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Approximately 350 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta and North Carolina.