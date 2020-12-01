Flow Capital Announces Completion of Follow-On Investment by Flow Priority Return Fund II LP

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) announces that it has completed a second close of $2.6 million towards an aggregate investment of $19.6 million, through Flow Priority Return Fund II LP (“PRF II”), in consideration for the grant of an additional royalty interest to PRF II in certain of Flow Capital's existing investments.



A collection of arm's-length institutional and high net worth investors have subscribed for 2.08 million senior F units of PRF II, in the current closing. Pursuant to the terms of PRF II, the Company has subscribed for 0.52 million subordinated units, equal to 25% of the capital raised in senior units issued.