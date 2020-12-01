 

Travere Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 22:30  |  26   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s key pipeline programs. The event will feature presentations from external experts and the Travere Therapeutics senior management team.

Presenters:

  • Jonathan Hogan, M.D., assistant professor of medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, & clinical director, Penn Glomerular Center
  • Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., FRCP, Mayer professor of renal medicine at the University of Leicester & John Walls Renal Unit, Leicester
  • Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Travere Therapeutics
  • Noah Rosenberg, M.D., chief medical officer at Travere Therapeutics
  • William Rote, Ph.D., senior vice president of research and development at Travere Therapeutics
  • Peter Heerma, chief commercial officer at Travere Therapeutics

Virtual R&D Day Information:

  • Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT)
  • Live webcast: Travere.com in the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investors and Media” Page

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.travere.com/events-presentations and will be accessible for up to 60 days.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

Contact:
Chris Cline, CFA                                 
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
888-969-7879                                        
IR@travere.com


Retrophin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travere Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s key pipeline programs. The event …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...