American Tower Corporation to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Rod Smith, its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference, on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:05 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 181,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005944/en/