B&G Foods Completes Acquisition of Iconic Crisco Brand

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced that effective today it has completed the acquisition of the iconic Crisco brand of oils and shortening from The J. M. Smucker Co. for $550 million in cash, subject to a customary adjustment based upon inventory at closing. As part of the acquisition, B&G Foods also acquired a manufacturing facility and warehouse in Cincinnati, Ohio.

B&G Foods expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings per share and free cash flow. B&G Foods projects that in 2021, the acquired business will continue to benefit from increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and generate annual net sales of approximately $270 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $65 million to $70 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.45 to $0.50. Because the acquisition was structured as an asset purchase, B&G Foods expects to realize approximately $75 million in tax benefits on a net present value basis. At the midpoint of B&G Foods’ 2021 projected adjusted EBITDA for the business, the acquisition represents a purchase price multiple of approximately 8.1 times adjusted EBITDA (or 7.0 times adjusted EBITDA net of expected tax benefits).