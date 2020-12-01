B&G Foods Completes Acquisition of Iconic Crisco Brand
B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced that effective today it has completed the acquisition of the iconic Crisco brand of oils and shortening from The J. M. Smucker Co. for $550 million in cash, subject to a customary adjustment based upon inventory at closing. As part of the acquisition, B&G Foods also acquired a manufacturing facility and warehouse in Cincinnati, Ohio.
B&G Foods expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings per share and free cash flow. B&G Foods projects that in 2021, the acquired business will continue to benefit from increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and generate annual net sales of approximately $270 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $65 million to $70 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.45 to $0.50. Because the acquisition was structured as an asset purchase, B&G Foods expects to realize approximately $75 million in tax benefits on a net present value basis. At the midpoint of B&G Foods’ 2021 projected adjusted EBITDA for the business, the acquisition represents a purchase price multiple of approximately 8.1 times adjusted EBITDA (or 7.0 times adjusted EBITDA net of expected tax benefits).
Crisco is the original all‑vegetable shortening that transformed the way people bake and cook over 100 years ago. Crisco is the number one brand of shortening, the number one brand of vegetable oil and also holds a leadership position in other cooking oils and cooking sprays.
B&G Foods funded the acquisition and related fees and expenses with cash on hand and revolving loans under its existing credit facility.
About B&G Foods, Inc.
Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.
