 

Ryder Honors Carriers for Service and Excellence; Announces New Award Category for Innovation and Technology

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, announces its top carrier selections for the 23rd Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards. The award recognizes U.S. and Canadian carriers for service quality and operational excellence based on a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, economic value, claims handling, customer service, technology applications, and innovation.

At Ryder's Transportation Management Center near Dallas, the logistics and transportation company manages thousands of top-quality carriers on behalf of its customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Additionally, Ryder will add a new category to the awards program next year to recognize the most innovative carrier of the year.

“For many years, we’ve scored our carrier award winners based on overall service quality and operational excellence, and these values will continue to be critical,” said Dave Belter, vice president and general manager of transportation management for Ryder. “However, as we move forward, two factors will carry the most weight: a carrier’s commitment to investing in technology and in embracing innovation. Those two factors have become the drivers of everything else. That’s why we’re counting on our carrier partners to adopt our visibility and collaboration technology RyderShare, the ultimate digital platform for all goods moving across the supply chain and a new standard for all of our transportation management partners.”

Ryder manages a network of thousands of carriers to help move $7 billion in freight purchased and/or executed on behalf of its customers annually. The recipients of this year’s Ryder Carrier Quality Awards are:

Category

Carrier

LTL National Carrier of the Year

Old Dominion Freight Line

LTL Regional Carrier of the Year

Dayton Freight Lines, Inc.

LTL Canadian Carrier of the Year

Manitoulin Transport

Canadian Truckload Carrier of the Year

Kriska

Canadian Oil and Gas Carrier of the Year

Fraction Energy Services

