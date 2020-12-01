Belden to Hold Virtual Investor Day on December 15

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will hold its investor day on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. The meeting will be held from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Eastern. Roel Vestjens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Henk Derksen, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a detailed update on the Company’s strategy for creating shareholder value. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

Belden will provide a live webcast. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available via Belden’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is 800-437-2398; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is 720-452-9102. The presentation materials and webcast will remain available after the event.