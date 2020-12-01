 

Dicerna Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 22:30  |  24   |   |   

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase a total of 30,575 shares of common stock and 8,750 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to be distributed among six new employees with a grant date of Dec. 1, 2020 (the “Inducement Grants”).

The stock options approved under the Inducement Grants were issued pursuant to Dicerna’s 2016 Inducement Plan and have an exercise price per share equal to $24.76, the fair market value on the grant date. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employees’ first days of employment with the Company and 1/36 of the remaining shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with the Company on each such date. The stock options have a 10-year term and are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable stock option agreements.

The RSUs vest over four years, with 25% vesting on Dec. 15, 2021 and each of the first, second and third anniversaries of that date, subject to continued employment or service through each applicable vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable RSU agreements.

The Company granted the stock options and RSUs as inducement materials to the new employees entering into employment with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in accordance with Nasdaq listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to silence selectively genes that cause or contribute to disease. Using our proprietary RNAi technology platform called GalXC, Dicerna is committed to developing RNAi-based therapies with the potential to treat both rare and more prevalent diseases. By silencing disease-causing genes, Dicerna’s GalXC platform has the potential to address conditions that are difficult to treat with other modalities. Initially focused on hepatocytes, Dicerna has continued to innovate and is exploring new applications of its RNAi technology beyond the liver, targeting additional tissues and enabling new therapeutic applications. In addition to our own pipeline of core discovery and clinical candidates, Dicerna has established collaborative relationships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Between Dicerna and our collaborative partners, we currently have more than 20 active discovery, preclinical or clinical programs focused on rare, cardiometabolic, viral, chronic liver and complement-mediated diseases, as well as neurodegeneration and pain. At Dicerna, our mission is to interfere – to silence genes, to fight disease, to restore health. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements pertaining to continued service of employees and future vesting of inducement grants as well as to our business and operations, including the discovery, development and commercialization of our product candidates and technology platform, and the therapeutic potential thereof, the success of our collaboration with partners and any potential future collaborations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical and clinical programs and other risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Form 10-Q filing and in other future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Dicerna's current views with respect to future events, and Dicerna does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

GalXC is a trademark of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dicerna Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Mogo Reports 135% Increase in Bitcoin Transaction Volume in November
Coty Completes Sale of Wella Stake to KKR
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Accenture Promotes 605 New Managing Directors and Appoints 63 New Senior Managing Directors
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Dicerna Announces Positive Updated Data From Phase 1 Trial of RG6346 for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Infection at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020
16.11.20
Dicerna Announces FDA Acceptance of Lilly’s Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for First GalXC RNAi Candidate Under Companies’ Global Research Collaboration and Licensing Agreement
11.11.20
Dicerna to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
10.11.20
Dicerna Presents New Nonclinical Research Highlighting the Application of its RNAi Technology in Extrahepatic Tissues at TIDES Europe 2020
05.11.20
Dicerna Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update
02.11.20
Dicerna Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)