 

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distributions and Appoints Erin Ksenak as Co-Manager

Today, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “DDF,” declared a monthly distribution of $0.0565 per share. The monthly distribution is payable December 28, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be December 17, 2020.

In addition, the Fund announced today that Erin Ksenak has been appointed as co-manager for the Fund. Ms. Ksenak will join Kristen E. Bartholdson, Adam H. Brown, Chris Gowlland, Nikhil G. Lalvani, Stefan Löwenthal, John P. McCarthy, Robert A. Vogel, Michael G. Wildstein, and Jürgen Wurzer in making day-to-day investment decisions for the Fund.

Erin Ksenak, Vice President, Portfolio Manager, is a portfolio manager on the firm’s US Large Cap Value Equity team, a role she assumed in December 2020. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management in May 2017 as an equity analyst for the US Large Cap Value Equity team, she worked at Affinity Investment Advisors from 2014 to April 2017 as a portfolio manager for the domestic and international equity investment team. Before that, Ksenak worked at Miller Investment Management as a research associate. From 2009 to 2014, she worked at Morgan Stanley Investment Management (later known as Echo Point Investment Management) as a senior research analyst. Ksenak graduated summa cum laude from Fordham University with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end fund. The primary investment objective is to seek high current income; capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 65% of its total assets in income-generating equity securities, including dividend-paying common stocks, convertible securities, preferred stocks, and other equity-related securities, which may include up to 25% in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate industry operating companies. Up to 35% of the Fund's total assets may be invested in nonconvertible debt securities consisting primarily of high-yield, high-risk corporate bonds. In addition, the Fund utilizes leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

