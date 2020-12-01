Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends





Southfield, MI, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.79 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020. The distribution is payable January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020.

