 

HilltopSecurities Welcomes Financial Advisors Managing $370 Million to Independent Network and Private Client Group

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc. (HTIN) recently welcomed seven new financial professionals managing approximately $370 million in client assets to its Private Client Group and independent network wealth management platforms.

Michael Kane (Photo: Business Wire)

“HilltopSecurities is proud to welcome these seven highly experienced advisors to the firm,” said John Muschalek, senior managing director, head of Wealth Management and president of HilltopSecurities Independent Network. “Our robust platforms can deliver the tools and technology our advisors need, whether in our Private Client Group or independent channels. We look forward to helping these advisors advance their businesses with HilltopSecurities, especially as clients rely on their guidance through uncertain economic times.”

Michael Kane joins the firm’s Private Client Group (PCG) in Dallas, Texas, from BBVA Securities, Inc., while Parrish Braden joins PCG in Fort Worth from Wells Fargo.

Dan Rebmann joins HTIN in San Antonio, Texas, from UBS Financial Services, Inc.; Larry Karpf joins HTIN in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, from Wells Fargo; Robb Theisen joins HTIN in Fort Worth, Texas, from Investacorp, Inc.; Thomas Kirby joins HTIN in Richmond, Virginia, from Stifel; and Nancy Lewis-Heliotes joins HTIN in Napa, California, from Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

