Arcimoto to Present Its Vision For Sustainable Transportation at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, will present its vision for the future of sustainable transportation at three upcoming investor conferences.

“2020 has been the most transformative year in Arcimoto’s history,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, we’ve continued to refine our production processes; introduced new Arcimoto platform products including pilots of the Rapid Responder and Deliverator, and the first prototype of the Roadster; launched multiple fleet pilot programs including our first municipal program with the City of Orlando in Florida; initiated collaborations with key industry experts as we push toward mass production; teamed with a global logistics giant for the delivery of our vehicles; and buttressed our balance sheet through a series of above market capital raises in order to prepare for scale. We are excited to share our progress with potential investors. This venture is and always has been powered by a community with whom we share a vision of a truly sustainable transportation system.”