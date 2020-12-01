Allena Pharmaceuticals Announces $10.0 Million Bought Deal Offering

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 8,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $1.25 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 4, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Allena, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional common stock, are expected to be approximately $10.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock are being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228656) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 3, 2018, and declared effective by the SEC on December 26, 2018. The offering of the shares of common stock is made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov . Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com .