 

GT Gold Adopts Advance Notice Policy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. ("GT Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GTT ; OTCQX: GTGDF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) has adopted an advance notice policy (“Advance Notice Policy”) regarding director elections, which establishes a framework for advance notice of nominations of directors by shareholders of the Company.

The adoption of the Advance Notice Policy is intended to:

  • Facilitate an orderly and efficient annual general or special meeting process;
  • Ensure that all shareholders receive adequate notice of the director nominations and sufficient information regarding all director nominees; and
  • Allow shareholders to register an informed vote after having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation.

The Advance Notice Policy, among other things, fixes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of GT Gold must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets out the required information that must be included in the notice to the Company. No person will be eligible for election as a director of the Company unless nominated in accordance with the Advance Notice Policy:

  • In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders (including an annual and special meeting), not later than the close of business on the 30th day prior to the meeting; provided, however, if the date on which the first public announcement made by the Company of the date of the annual meeting is less than 50 days prior to the meeting date, not later than the close of business on the 10th day following the notice date;
  • In the case of a special meeting which is not also an annual meeting of shareholders called for any purpose which includes the election of directors to the Board, not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting is made by the corporation; and
  • Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Board may, in its sole discretion, waive any requirement of the Advance Notice Policy.

The Advance Notice Policy is now in effect and the Company intends to seek shareholder approval to amend the Company’s articles to incorporate the provisions of the Advance Notice Policy at the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”). A summary of the Advance Notice Policy will be contained in the information circular to be prepared for the 2021 AGM and mailed to the Company’s shareholders. A copy of the Advance Notice Policy is available on the Company website at www.gtgoldcorp.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About GT Gold

GT Gold is focused on exploring for base and precious metals in the geologically prolific terrain of British Columbia’s renowned Golden Triangle. The Company’s flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 47,500 hectare Tatogga property, located near Iskut, British Columbia, upon which it made two significant discoveries in 2017 and 2018 at its Saddle prospect: a precious metal rich vein system at Saddle South and a gold-rich copper porphyry system at Saddle North. The Company has published a Mineral Resource estimate for Saddle North and is currently working to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment, targeting release in the first quarter of 2021.

For further information, please contact:

GT Gold Corp.
Paul Harbidge
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (236) 427 5744

Website: www.gtgoldcorp.ca 		GT Gold Corp.
Shawn Campbell
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (236) 427 5744

info@gtgoldcorp.ca

 


Disclaimer

