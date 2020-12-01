Firm Capital Property Trust Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust (“FCPT” or the “Trust”) (TSXV : FCD.UN) announces the grant of options to acquire trust units in the capital of the Trust (each a “Unit”) to the trustees and officers of the Trust on December 1, 2020. Each of the options will expire five years from the date of grant. Trustees and officers of the Trust were issued options to purchase that number of Units as set forth opposite their name as follows:



Trustee/Officer Number of

Options Exercise Price Eli Dadouch 80,000 $6.75 Robert McKee 40,000 $6.75 Sandy Poklar 40,000 $6.75 Jonathan Mair 20,000 $6.75 Joseph Fried 20,000 $6.75 Stanley Goldfarb 20,000 $6.75 Geoffrey Bledin 20,000 $6.75 Lawrence Shulman 20,000 $6.75 Howard Smuschkowitz 20,000 $6.75 Jeff Goldfarb 20,000 $6.75 Manfred Walt 20,000 $6.75 Victoria Granovski 20,000 $6.75 Julio Perrotta 10,000 $6.75 Total 350,000

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust’s plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.