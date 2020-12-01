Mohawk Group Furthers Execution of M&A Strategy Announcing Accretive Acquisition of Mueller, Pursteam, Pohl and Schmitt and Spiralizer E-Commerce Brands

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MWK) (“Mohawk” or the “Company”) today announced it acquired the assets of leading e-commerce business brands Mueller, Pursteam, Pohl and Schmitt, and Spiralizer (the “Acquired Brands”) from 9830 Macarthur LLC (“9830”), ZN Direct LLC, and Reliance Equities Group, LLC. The Acquired Brand’s unaudited trailing twelve month revenue and operating income as of September 30, 2020, were approximately $77.5 million and $13.1 million, respectively.

Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are excited to announce this acquisition, which we are confident will achieve key strategic, financial and growth objectives for Mohawk and furthers our goal of building the consumer product platform of the future. By acquiring the assets of these four strong brands, we are demonstrating how our M&A strategy can be a powerful factor in our growth and profitability going forward. The 43 new products we are adding to our portfolio are mainly part of the home and kitchen small appliances category and will expand our existing large appliance product portfolio. In the last twelve months, private equity and venture capital backed companies have raised significant funding to fuel the acquisition of Amazon brands and we believe our technology platform and agile supply chain position Mohawk to be a leader in this space moving forward.”

As consideration for the Acquired Brands, Mohawk paid $25,000,000 in cash, issued 4,220,000 shares of Mohawk common stock and issued a promissory note in the amount of approximately $15.8 million related to inventory acquired from the sellers (such note amount subject to adjustment following a post closing physical inspection). Subject to the achievement of certain contribution margin thresholds during each of the 12 month periods ending December 31, 2021 and 2022, Mohawk also granted 9830 (for the benefit of all sellers) the right to certain earn out payments related to sales of products under the Acquired Brands. The cash and common stock payment reflect an approximate 4x multiple on the trailing twelve month operating income of the Acquired Brands as of September 30, 2020. In connection with the transaction, 9830 agreed to a six month lockup and to five year voting and standstill terms.