Nuvei Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U) today announced that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The base shelf prospectus, when made final, will allow Nuvei and certain of its security holders to qualify the distribution by way of prospectus in Canada of up to US$850,000,000 of subordinate voting shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units, or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering under the base shelf prospectus will be established in a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Nuvei
We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration –propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with regard to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in Nuvei’s supplemented prep prospectus dated September 16, 2020. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other wise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact:
Investor Relations
NuveiIR@icrinc.com

Public Relations
Nuvei-PR@icrinc.com

 


