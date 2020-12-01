Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) to salesforce.com, inc. (“Salesforce”) is fair to Slack shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share.

The investigation concerns whether Slack and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Slack shareholders; (2) determine whether the Salesforce is underpaying for Slack; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Slack shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of Slack shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

