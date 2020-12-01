 

Investissement Québec, The Pallinghurst Group and Orion Mine Finance Complete Acquisition of Nemaska Lithium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 23:25  |  75   |   |   

Montréal, Québec, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaska ​​Lithium Inc. (“Nemaska Lithium” or the “Corporation”) announces that the Corporation completed today its previously announced sale (the “Transaction”) to a group made up of Investissement Québec (“IQ”), and The Pallinghurst Group, acting through an entity named Quebec Lithium Partners (“Pallinghurst” and, together with IQ, the “Purchasers”), together with Orion Mine Finance (“Orion”), structured as a credit bid. Details of the Transaction were previously provided in press releases issued on August 24, 2020, and October 15, 2020.

Pursuant to the Transaction, the Purchasers acquired, on a 50-50 basis, all of the issued and outstanding shares of an entity resulting from the amalgamation of the Corporation, its subsidiaries and entities controlled by Orion, to form a new resulting entity that will operate the business of the Corporation (“New Nemaska Lithium”). As a successor to the Corporation, New Nemaska Lithium has applied to the Canadian securities regulatory authorities to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Purchasers believe that the closing of the Transaction will enable the business of New Nemaska Lithium to progress forward with strong financial and operational backing, all while preserving present and future employment and economic opportunities to the benefit of the local community, including the Cree Nation.

About the Purchasers

IQ’s mission is to participate actively in Québec’s economic development by stimulating business innovation, entrepreneurship and the growth of exports and investment in every region of Québec. IQ provides enterprises and entrepreneurs with support services, including technology-based measures, as well as adapted financial solutions and investments. More information about IQ is available at www.investquebec.com.

Pallinghurst is a leading private investor in the global natural resources sector. Pallinghurst’s firm focus is on investing in the entire value-chain of sustainably sourced battery and fuel-cell materials. It is a partnership that prides itself on being an active investor, always participating in the management and development of the companies and assets it invests in. Pallinghurst is headquartered in London and has deployed in excess of US$2 billion of equity for projects around the world. Since its formation, Pallinghurst has responsibly developed, built and operated major resource projects in North America, Europe, Africa and Australia. In addition to lithium, currently, it has investments in platinum, graphite and manganese companies. More information about Pallinghurst is available at www.pallinghurst.com.     

Seite 1 von 5
Nemaska Lithium Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investissement Québec, The Pallinghurst Group and Orion Mine Finance Complete Acquisition of Nemaska Lithium Montréal, Québec, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nemaska ​​Lithium Inc. (“Nemaska Lithium” or the “Corporation”) announces that the Corporation completed today its previously announced sale (the “Transaction”) to a group made up of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Nemaska Lithium Completes Share Exchange with Residual Nemaska Lithium

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
6
Nemaska Lithium Provides Update on Restructuring Efforts
24.08.20
2.532
Aussichtsreiche Lithiumaktie