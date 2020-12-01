Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution and Update to Its Use of Currency Options Disclosure

Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0170 per share, payable on December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020 (Ex-Dividend Date: December 14, 2020).

For purposes of pursuing its investment goals, the Fund may use currency options as a hedging technique or to implement a currency investment strategy, which could expose a large amount of the Fund’s assets to obligations under these instruments. The Fund uses options to express macroeconomic and market views and to hedge foreign exchange and market risks on portfolio exposures, using the full suite of over-the-counter options products in strategies that both buy and sell options. The Fund is permitted to invest up to 25% of its net assets in currency options for hedging purposes and to invest up to 10% of its net assets in currency options for investment purposes. Additionally, the Fund is permitted to sell currency options up to 35% of its net assets.