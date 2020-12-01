 

Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution and Update to Its Use of Currency Options Disclosure

Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0170 per share, payable on December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020 (Ex-Dividend Date: December 14, 2020).

For purposes of pursuing its investment goals, the Fund may use currency options as a hedging technique or to implement a currency investment strategy, which could expose a large amount of the Fund’s assets to obligations under these instruments. The Fund uses options to express macroeconomic and market views and to hedge foreign exchange and market risks on portfolio exposures, using the full suite of over-the-counter options products in strategies that both buy and sell options. The Fund is permitted to invest up to 25% of its net assets in currency options for hedging purposes and to invest up to 10% of its net assets in currency options for investment purposes. Additionally, the Fund is permitted to sell currency options up to 35% of its net assets.

Currency management strategies may substantially change the Fund’s exposure to currency exchange rates and could result in losses to the Fund if currencies do not perform as the investment manager expects. In addition, currency management strategies, to the extent that they reduce the Fund’s exposure to currency risks, may also reduce the Fund’s ability to benefit from favorable changes in currency exchange rates. Using currency management strategies for purposes other than hedging further increases the Fund’s exposure to foreign investment losses. Currency markets generally are not as regulated as securities markets. In addition, currency rates may fluctuate significantly over short periods of time, and can reduce returns.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Disclaimer

