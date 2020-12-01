ZoomerMedia Limited Announces Stock Option Grants

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV:ZUM) (the “Company”), the leader in serving the interests of the 45+ “Zoomer” market in Canada, today announced stock option grants to its officers, employees and consultants.



ZoomerMedia’s compensation philosophy is to foster entrepreneurship at all levels of the organization through, among other things, the granting of stock options, a significant component of executive compensation. As such the Company announces it has granted 15,200,000 stock options to various officers, employees and consultants in accordance with TSX Policy 4.4, the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share, one-third vesting on November 25, 2021, one-third on November 25, 2022 and one third on November 25, 2023. These options have a term of five years.

This stock option grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.