 

Leading Independent Proxy Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Ocugen Stockholders Vote “FOR” Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Shares Amendment Proposals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 23:53  |  43   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”), the nation’s leading independent proxy advisory firms, have recommended that Ocugen stockholders vote “FOR” both Proposals 1 and 2 at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on December 11, 2020.

  • Proposal 1 – Approval of an Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio of not less than 1-for-4 and not greater than 1-for-20 (“The Reverse Stock Split Proposal”).
  • Proposal 2 – Approval of an Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation to increase the Number of Authorized Shares of Common Stock from 200,000,000 to 500,000,00 (“The Authorized Shares Amendment Proposal”).

Consummation of the Reverse Stock Split is conditioned upon stockholder approval of the Reverse Stock Split Proposal. The Board authorized the reverse split of Ocugen’s common stock with the primary intent of increasing the per share trading price of common stock in order to ensure that Ocugen continues to satisfy the listing requirements for its common stock on Nasdaq.

The Company believes its listing on Nasdaq supports and maintains stock liquidity and Company recognition for Ocugen stockholders. Accordingly, Ocugen believes that effecting the Reverse Stock Split is advisable and in Ocugen’s and its stockholders’ best interests. The Board may effect only one Reverse Stock Split as a result of this authorization. The Board also may determine in its discretion not to effect the Reverse Stock Split and not to file the Certificate of Amendment. Ocugen has until March 8, 2021 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq $1.00 minimum closing bid requirement. If Ocugen has not regained compliance with the closing bid price requirement by that time, its common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

The implementation of the Authorized Shares Amendment Proposal is expressly conditioned upon the failure to obtain approval or implementation of the Reverse Stock Split; if the Reverse Stock Split is approved and implemented, then the Authorized Shares Amendment will not be implemented.

A copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement is available to stockholders on the Company’s website and at the website maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at https://www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3


Ocugen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading Independent Proxy Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Ocugen Stockholders Vote “FOR” Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Shares Amendment Proposals MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today announced that Institutional …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
CEO Dr. Shankar Musunuri to be Featured as a Panelist at Xconomy’s Xcelerating Life Sciences Virtual Event Discussing The Promise of Cell & Gene Therapies
06.11.20
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:09 Uhr
249
Ocugen - Charttechnik und Wellenmuster - Chancen und Risiken
31.08.20
47
All eyes on Ocugen