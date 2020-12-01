Leading Independent Proxy Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Ocugen Stockholders Vote “FOR” Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Shares Amendment Proposals

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”), the nation’s leading independent proxy advisory firms, have recommended that Ocugen stockholders vote “FOR” both Proposals 1 and 2 at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on December 11, 2020.



Proposal 1 – Approval of an Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio of not less than 1-for-4 and not greater than 1-for-20 (“The Reverse Stock Split Proposal”).

Proposal 2 – Approval of an Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation to increase the Number of Authorized Shares of Common Stock from 200,000,000 to 500,000,00 (“The Authorized Shares Amendment Proposal”).

Consummation of the Reverse Stock Split is conditioned upon stockholder approval of the Reverse Stock Split Proposal. The Board authorized the reverse split of Ocugen’s common stock with the primary intent of increasing the per share trading price of common stock in order to ensure that Ocugen continues to satisfy the listing requirements for its common stock on Nasdaq.

The Company believes its listing on Nasdaq supports and maintains stock liquidity and Company recognition for Ocugen stockholders. Accordingly, Ocugen believes that effecting the Reverse Stock Split is advisable and in Ocugen’s and its stockholders’ best interests. The Board may effect only one Reverse Stock Split as a result of this authorization. The Board also may determine in its discretion not to effect the Reverse Stock Split and not to file the Certificate of Amendment. Ocugen has until March 8, 2021 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq $1.00 minimum closing bid requirement. If Ocugen has not regained compliance with the closing bid price requirement by that time, its common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

The implementation of the Authorized Shares Amendment Proposal is expressly conditioned upon the failure to obtain approval or implementation of the Reverse Stock Split; if the Reverse Stock Split is approved and implemented, then the Authorized Shares Amendment will not be implemented.

A copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement is available to stockholders on the Company’s website and at the website maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at https://www.sec.gov.