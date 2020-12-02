 

Everest Medicines Announces The China Center for Drug Evaluation, National Medical Products Administration Recommends Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Nefecon for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 00:30  |  31   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced that the China Center for Drug Evaluation, National Medical Products Administration (CDE, NMPA) has recommended Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for Nefecon for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

Nefecon is a potential first-in-disease, oral, targeted-release formulation of budesonide and is currently being investigated in a Phase 3 global registrational study, NefIgArd, to evaluate its efficacy and safety in patients with primary IgAN. Everest is currently enrolling patients as part of the NefIgArd clinical trial to support approval for IgAN patients in China.  

Everest Medicines’ licensing partner, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) ("Calliditas") reported positive topline results on November 8, 2020 from Part A of the global NefIgArd trial demonstrating Nefecon met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in urine protein creatinine ratio, or proteinuria, after 9 months of treatment, with significant continued improvement at 12 months. In addition, Nefecon has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of IgAN by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“We are thrilled that the CDE has recommended Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Nefecon, reinforcing its potential to serve as the first-ever therapeutic option for an estimated 2 million people living with IgAN in China,” said Zhengying Zhu, PhD, Chief Medical Officer for Internal Medicine at Everest Medicines. “We look forward to working closely with the CDE to bring this innovative treatment to patients in China as quickly as possible.”

“Nefecon continues to experience rapid global clinical and regulatory advancements, and in just a few short months has achieved positive top-line data from the NefIgArd Phase 3 global registrational study, first patient dosed and continued enrollment and treatment in NefIgArd in China, and now recommendation for Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China,” said Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, CEO of Everest Medicines. “We are encouraged by the pace and progress of this important global registrational clinical trial and are committed to accelerating Nefecon’s late-stage development in order to bring this novel therapeutic to IgAN patients in China.”

Seite 1 von 3
Everest Medicines Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everest Medicines Announces The China Center for Drug Evaluation, National Medical Products Administration Recommends Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Nefecon for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Everest Medicines Announces that Licensing Partner Calliditas Therapeutics has Reported Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 NefIgArd Trial
03.11.20
Everest Medicines Announces First Patient Dosed in its Phase 2b Registration Clinical Trial of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) for Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer in China
02.11.20
Everest Medicines Announces Approval of Clinical Trial Application by China National Medical Products Administration for Phase 3 Registration Trial of Trodelvy for Metastatic Breast Cancer in China