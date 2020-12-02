 

Monarch Casino Resort Spa Applauds the Black Hawk City Council for Removing the $100 Limit on Single Bets and Approving Additional Casino Games

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 00:39  |  120   |   |   

BLACK HAWK, Colo., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) (“Monarch” or “the Company”) today expressed their gratitude to the voters of Black Hawk and the Black Hawk City Council for their support of the November 2020 passage of Amendment 77. At a special meeting earlier today, the Black Hawk City Council approved an ordinance allowing for unrestricted bet limits as well as a resolution authorizing a variety of new casino games including baccarat, keno and pai-gow tiles, along with many popular table game side bets. The changes to bet limits and casino game offerings are expected to go into effect on May 1, 2021.

John Farahi, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch, commented: “We recently began the phased opening of our all-new Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk, which represents a significant investment in and commitment to the Black Hawk community. We believe November’s state-wide passage of Amendment 77 and the concurrent approval by the voters of the City of Black Hawk of the local ballot measure, followed by today’s City Council actions, represent a significant advancement for the entire Black Hawk gaming industry and the city’s long-term economic success. The changes to casino game regulations in Black Hawk will bring the city on par with other gaming destinations and greatly improve the attractiveness of our drive-to market for guests across the Front Range of Colorado. Our ability to offer guests a broader array of casino game choices on our newly expanded casino floor will further elevate the Monarch standard of excellence already on display. These changes will also generate additional tax revenue for the city and the state of Colorado.”

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. For additional information on Monarch, visit the Company’s website at www.monarchcasino.com.

The Atlantis features approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; eight food outlets; two espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; two retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space. The casino features approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room.

Seite 1 von 4


Monarch Casino & Resort Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monarch Casino Resort Spa Applauds the Black Hawk City Council for Removing the $100 Limit on Single Bets and Approving Additional Casino Games BLACK HAWK, Colo., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) (“Monarch” or “the Company”) today expressed their gratitude to the voters of Black Hawk and the Black Hawk City Council for their support of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Phase I of Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk Expansion to Debut November 19