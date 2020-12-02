Monarch Casino Resort Spa Applauds the Black Hawk City Council for Removing the $100 Limit on Single Bets and Approving Additional Casino Games

BLACK HAWK, Colo., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) (“Monarch” or “the Company”) today expressed their gratitude to the voters of Black Hawk and the Black Hawk City Council for their support of the November 2020 passage of Amendment 77. At a special meeting earlier today, the Black Hawk City Council approved an ordinance allowing for unrestricted bet limits as well as a resolution authorizing a variety of new casino games including baccarat, keno and pai-gow tiles, along with many popular table game side bets. The changes to bet limits and casino game offerings are expected to go into effect on May 1, 2021.



John Farahi, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch, commented: “We recently began the phased opening of our all-new Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk, which represents a significant investment in and commitment to the Black Hawk community. We believe November’s state-wide passage of Amendment 77 and the concurrent approval by the voters of the City of Black Hawk of the local ballot measure, followed by today’s City Council actions, represent a significant advancement for the entire Black Hawk gaming industry and the city’s long-term economic success. The changes to casino game regulations in Black Hawk will bring the city on par with other gaming destinations and greatly improve the attractiveness of our drive-to market for guests across the Front Range of Colorado. Our ability to offer guests a broader array of casino game choices on our newly expanded casino floor will further elevate the Monarch standard of excellence already on display. These changes will also generate additional tax revenue for the city and the state of Colorado.”

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. For additional information on Monarch, visit the Company’s website at www.monarchcasino.com .

The Atlantis features approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; eight food outlets; two espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; two retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space. The casino features approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room.