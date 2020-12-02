 

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (“TDF”) Announces Distribution

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TDF) today announced a distribution from long-term capital gains of $3.1975 per share, payable on December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020 (Ex-Dividend Date: December 14, 2020).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.



