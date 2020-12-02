Console Remains Largest Employer in UK Games industry, says TIGA

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the network for video games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry, today released new data showing that 13 per cent of UK studios' primary platform focus is console. However, the console category remains the largest employer of development staff by far, representing 46 per cent of UK independent developer and publisher studios' creative staff.

TIGA also released the following new information: