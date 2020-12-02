Delta 9 Announces Upsize to Bought Short Form Prospectus Offering of Equity Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) (TSX:DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) is pleased to announce that is has amended the terms of its previously announced offering of Equity Units (as defined below) under the terms of an amended agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner (the “Underwriter”), pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 9,090,910 units (the “Equity Units”) for gross proceeds to the Company of $5,000,000.50 (the “Offering”) at a price of $0.55 per Equity Unit.

Each Equity Unit will consist of common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half (1/2) of a Common Share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.70 (the “Exercise Price”) at any time up to thirty-six (36) months following Closing (as defined below).