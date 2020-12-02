 

ThaiSri Insurance Selects Juniper Networks to Power Their AI-driven Network Enabling Its Digital-First Customer Experience Transformation

Juniper’s solutions have significantly enhanced the insurer’s overall digital sales capabilities, enabling them to address a 200% increase in demand of insurance sales for 2020 to-date

BANGKOK, Thailand, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that ThaiSri, one of Thailand’s largest insurers, has selected Juniper Networks’ AI-driven solutions to upgrade and automate the management of its network infrastructure.

With their refreshed AI-driven network, ThaiSri can now centrally manage and orchestrate devices and services, substantially reducing complexity. This has enabled them to quickly deliver new applications and services to the market, while also significantly transforming the digital experience for its large, and exponentially growing, base of customers.

With a strong market presence as a leading insurer across Thailand for over 67 years, ThaiSri has been consistently adapting its business to leverage the rapid changes in technology for the benefit of its customers. These digital transformation efforts were accelerated even further when ERGO, the primary insurance arm of German-based Munich Re, one of the world’s leading reinsurers, became a significant shareholder in 2016.

ThaiSri’s digital-first approach has driven significant growth of its overall insurance premiums by 41% in 2019, having issued over 1.2 million policies for the year. This represented an increase of over 100% compared to the year before, all without adding any additional staff or deploying any new physical infrastructure. With this rapid adoption of online insurance sales, ThaiSri made the decision to expand its IT capacity to keep up with current customer growth, while also provisioning for future demand.

Juniper Networks was selected for this network refresh, having grown alongside ThaiSri as an integral networking partner for over 10 years. With the upgrades completed by early 2020, ThaiSri was able to maintain a smooth transition to its new and expanded AI-driven network with almost no downtime.

News Highlights:

  • Juniper Networks’ AI-Driven solutions have addressed ThaiSri’s fast-growing networking infrastructure demands, which have seen an exceptional increase this year.
  • The network refresh has bolstered the reliability of ThaiSri’s digital sales platform, accessed round-the-clock by its agents, brokers and company staff.
  • The EX4300 Switches are managed with Mist Wired Assurance, which leverages AI-powered automation that configures, troubleshoots and protects the company’s network while minimizing human errors and reducing bottlenecks. The Juniper Mist software also provides a unified approach to managing a Juniper network infrastructure, providing IT administrators with a single plane of glass with real-time visibility across connected network devices and servers, all in a single dashboard.
  • With Virtual Chassis technology, up to ten interconnected EX4300 switches operate as a single logical device, reducing operational expenses and simplifying management.

Supporting Quotes:

