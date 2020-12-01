Bidgely Recognized by NARUC for Enhancing Gas Utility Customer Engagement and Energy Efficiency Through Artificial Intelligence

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) has distinguished Bidgely as an exemplary leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for gas utilities in its latest primer, Artificial Intelligence for Natural Gas Utilities . This primer highlights the value of AI applications and discusses current use cases for improving the performance of natural gas utilities. Bidgely’s solution for gas utilities leverages applied AI to disaggregate appliance-level energy usage from smart and monthly-read meter data. These insights inform personalized customer experiences as well as improve energy efficiency and more accurate program targeting, as demonstrated at a recent Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) deployment.

NARUC has distinguished Bidgely as an exemplary leader in AI solutions for gas utilities in its latest primer, Artificial Intelligence for Natural Gas Utilities, and cites a Bidgely and Southern California Gas program with over 286,000 therms savings in under four months. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“It is an honor to be acknowledged by NARUC for our success in empowering gas utilities to better engage with customers through AI-powered data analytics,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “Gas utilities and customers are an underserved market that stand to have a positive impact on lowering emissions through efficiency. Integrating AI strategies for gas utilities not only bring to light gas appliance usage but also widen the net for more customer segments to engage with. Our work with SoCalGas proves that medium consumption users can bring significant energy savings, for example, a segment traditionally overlooked.”

Bidgely together with SoCalGas deployed a modern Home Energy Reports (HER) solution, powered by Bidgely’s patented gas disaggregation technology, to increase energy savings and digital customer engagement. The program, which delivered thousands of personalized appliance-level insights alerts to SoCalGas medium consumption customers, exceeded 286,000 therms saved in less than four months and achieved a 50 percent email open rate - double the utility industry norm. Customers also gave the utility's communications an 81 percent “Like” rating.

“Engaging with our customers in a meaningful way, and truly motivating them to conserve energy, required us to understand the wants and needs of each customer on an individual level,” said Dr. Liza Legaspi, program manager at Southern California Gas. “Our program with Bidgely uses personalization, or as I call it customization, to both redefine customer segmentation and profile customers based on their energy behavior to drive significant consumption changes.”

To learn more about Bidgely’s gas solution for utilities and energy retailers visit: bidgely.com/gas.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

