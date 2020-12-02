 

Intellia Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,794,521 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $36.50 per share. Intellia also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 719,178 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $175 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Intellia.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about December 4, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The shares of common stock are being offered by Intellia pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was previously filed with, and subsequently declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on November 30, 2020. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, by mail at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, by mail at 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by telephone at (877) 547-6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, by mail at One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or by accessing the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Intellia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
11.11.20
Intellia Therapeutics Receives Grant to Develop Curative CRISPR/Cas9 In Vivo Sickle Cell Disease Treatments
09.11.20
Intellia Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Landmark CRISPR/Cas9 Clinical Trial of NTLA-2001 for the Treatment of Transthyretin Amyloidosis
05.11.20
Intellia Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results