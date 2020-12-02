JetBlue Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced that it has priced its underwritten offering of 36,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.40 per share. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced 35,000,000 shares of common stock. The net proceeds to JetBlue from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $506,704,000.

JetBlue has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5,475,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discount (reflecting an increase from the previously announced option of up to 5,250,000 additional shares of common stock). JetBlue intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on December 4, subject to customary closing conditions.