JetBlue Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced that it has priced its underwritten offering of 36,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.40 per share. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced 35,000,000 shares of common stock. The net proceeds to JetBlue from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $506,704,000.
JetBlue has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5,475,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discount (reflecting an increase from the previously announced option of up to 5,250,000 additional shares of common stock). JetBlue intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on December 4, subject to customary closing conditions.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and BNP PARIBAS are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays are acting as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. JetBlue has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents JetBlue has filed with the SEC for more complete information about JetBlue and this offering. You may get these documents free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, JetBlue or any underwriter participating in the offering will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement (or, when available, the final prospectus supplement) and the accompanying prospectus upon request to: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Telephone: (866) 471-2526, Attention: Registration Department; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or e-mail: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by telephone: (888) 603-5847; or BNP Paribas Securities Corp., 787 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019, Attn: Equity Syndicate, Telephone: 888-860-5378.
