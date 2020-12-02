FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) (“FuelCell Energy” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 34,518,539 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”), at a public offering price of $6.50 per share. The Offering consists of 19,822,219 shares being sold by the Company and 14,696,320 shares being sold by certain selling stockholders, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $128.8 million to the Company and $95.5 million to the selling stockholders. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the selling stockholders. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 3, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. FuelCell Energy has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5,177,781 additional shares of its common stock.



FuelCell Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay all outstanding amounts under its Credit Agreement with Orion Energy Partners Investment Agent, LLC, as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent, and its affiliated lenders. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to pay the principal redemption price of and accrued dividends on preferred stock issued by one of the Company’s subsidiaries and to repay other outstanding debt. Any remaining proceeds will be used to accelerate the development and commercialization of the Company’s solid oxide platform and for project development, project financing, working capital support, and general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as sole book-running manager.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has become effective. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Before investing, prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement, accompanying prospectus and documents incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about FuelCell Energy and the Offering. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the Offering can be obtained for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847.