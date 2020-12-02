ZoomInfo Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock

ZoomInfo is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering, will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale, and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than the underwriting discounts.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (“ZoomInfo”) today announced that certain selling stockholders of ZoomInfo, including investment funds affiliated with TA Associates (“TA”), The Carlyle Group (“Carlyle”) and 22C Capital LLC (together with TA and Carlyle, the “Selling Stockholders”), have priced the previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock at a price to the public of $45.00 per share. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on December 4, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as the joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are also acting as joint book-running managers of the offering, as are Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Mizuho Securities, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC, Roberts & Ryan, and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers of the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fin@jpmchase.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leading go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its go-to-market intelligence platform delivers comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics on approximately 14 million companies, including advanced attributes, technologies used by companies, intent signals, and decision-maker contact information. Its software, insights, and data enable over 15,000 companies to sell and market more effectively and efficiently.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “trend,” “will,” “would” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in ZoomInfo’s registration statement relating to the offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. ZoomInfo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

