Pure Extracts Collaborates with Dr. Alexander MacGregor on Cannabis and Mushroom Formulations

Pure Extracts and Dr. MacGregor are collaborating on the development of CBD infused mushroom wellness products and are researching the optimum extraction methodologies for psilocybin in order to prepare the Company to enter the psychedelic mushroom extraction space.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp . (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging functional mushroom sector, is pleased to provide an introduction to Dr. Alexander MacGregor, a key scientific advisor to the Company.

Dr. MacGregor is the Dean of Faculty, distinguished Professor of Biopharmaceutics and current President of the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (TIPT) – North America’s premier post-graduate institute of pharmaceutical sciences, technology and research. He is also the CEO of TIPT’s parent company, Transpharm Canada Inc., which has a Health Canada Drug Establishment License, a Cannabis Drug License and a Dealer’s License issued under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). Transpharm Canada conducts cannabis testing, clinical trials, drug development and is licensed to possess psychedelic drug compounds.

Dr. MacGregor is recognized as a pharmaceutical science inventor and expert in pharmaceutical technology and novel drug delivery systems. He is a recipient of several global patents in the field of medical treatments and pharmaceutical drug delivery technologies most notably from Canada, US, Australia, Europe, Latin America, China, India and Japan. His inventions have led to groundbreaking therapeutic drugs for the treatment of cancer, management of diabetes, systemic infections, and post-operative pain.

An expert in translating pharmaceutical knowledge into sustainable businesses, Dr. MacGregor was a consultant to multi-national pharmaceutical companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Valeant, Teva, Patheon, Sun Pharma and Beijing Double-Crane Pharma. He was appointed by the Government of China as an International Advisor in the field of pharmaceutical technology and research through a nomination proffered by the City of Beijing and Beijing Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co. (China’s third largest pharmaceutical company).