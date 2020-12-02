Innate Pharma 2021 Financial Calendar
MARSEILLE, France, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today
released its 2021 financial calendar:
|March 18, 2021:
|Publication of 2020 financial statements
|May 11, 2021:
|Publication of revenue for 1Q2021
|May 28, 2021:
|Annual General Shareholders Meeting
|September 15, 2021:
|Publication of half year financial statements
|November 16, 2021:
|Publication of revenue for 3Q2021
All financial reports are released before market open CET.
About Innate Pharma:
Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.
Innate Pharma’s commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, in-licensed from AstraZeneca in the US, EU and Switzerland, was approved by the FDA in September 2018. Lumoxiti is a first-in class specialty oncology product for hairy cell leukemia. Innate Pharma’s broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.
Innate has been a pioneer in the understanding of natural killer cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.
Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.
Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com
Information about Innate Pharma shares:
ISIN code
Ticker code
LEI
FR0010331421
Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA
